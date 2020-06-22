Ms. Virginia Faye Roten, 71, of Glendale Springs, N.C., passed Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Teague, Rev. the Dayton Roten, the Rev. Lawrence Goodman, the Rev. Michael Carter and the Rev. Rick Miller officiating. The body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00am in the funeral home chapel.
Graveside services will be private.
Ms. Roten was born in Ashe County on January 2, 1949 to the late Fieldon and Flossie Jordan Roten. She worked at Jefferson Apparel until retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will truly be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Roten, Herman Roten and Homer Roten; five sisters, Billie Miller, Bobbie Roten, Hallie Bell, Louella Staley and Helen Snyder.
Ms. Roten is survived by a brother, Robert Dale Roten and wife, Robin, of Glendale Springs; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family will be at the homeplace at 622 Old Wilkes Road in Glendale Springs.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.