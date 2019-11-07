Wade Albert Miller, 84, of Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville.
Mr. Miller was born August 27, 1935 in Ashe County, N.C., to Joe Henry and Cordie Bowlin Miller. Wade was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Glendale Springs. In Wade's younger years, he was a sawmiller and for the last several years he was a Christmas tree grower. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sebert, Gilbert, Delmer, Robert, Ward and Henry Miller.
Surviving are his wife, Dare Barnes Miller; son, Jeffery Miller and spouse, Janet, of Purlear; daughters, Janet Triplett and spouse, Jerry, and Joann Miller all of Purlear; grandchildren, Jessica Bryant and spouse, Scott, of North Wilkesboro, Heather Powell and spouse, Nick, of Purlear, Brittany Barger and spouse, Frank, of Troutman, Renee Walker of Wilkesboro, Aaron Walker of Purlear, Amy Miller and fiancé, Justin Jones, of Charlotte; great grandchildren, Noah Powell, Preston Powell both of Purlear, Kaylee Bryant, Riley Bryant both of North Wilkesboro, Sophia Denny of Purlear; sisters, Shirley Jones of Glendale Springs, Faye Dixon of China Grove, N.C., Evazell Kilby of West Jefferson; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Russell Sheets and the Rev. Sonny Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday night. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Pallbearers will be Scott Bryant, Nick Powell, Aaron Walker, Jerry Triplett, Frank Barger, Justin Jones, and Noah Powell.
