Wade Herbert Blevins, 59, of Lansing, N.C., died on Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Arkansas.
He was born on Friday, January 30, 1959, to Herbert Worth and Leeuna Church Blevins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Ray Blevins.
Mr. Blevins was a skilled and respected carpenter. He enjoyed spending time camping with family at the state parks viewing wildlife. Wade attended Mount Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church. A wonderful, loving husband, dad and granddad who will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church by the Rev. Tommy Dollar. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Blevins is survived by his wife, Linda Wingler Blevins; son, Darrell Blevins and wife, Jessica, of Glendale Springs, and their children, Brandon, Morgan, Kiana, Josh, and Alexis, daughter, Robin Hamilton and husband, Eric, of Glendale Springs and their children, Alyssa, Ashley, Kyleigh, daughter, Brandy Blevins Miller of Wilkesboro, his dog, Napoleon; sister, Betty Jean Miller and husband, Alvin, of Lansing; brother, Jimmy Blevins and wife, Arveda, of Millers Creek; sister, Patricia Wingler and husband, Danny, of Lansing; brother, Jerry Blevins and wife, Beth, of Lansing; brother, Norman Blevins and wife, Janet, of Lansing; sister, Shirley Richardson and husband, Mike, of Lansing; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, PO Box 10626 Raleigh, NC 27605.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mr. Blevins arrangements.
