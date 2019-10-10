Wanda Elaine Baldwin Pugh, 76 1/2, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Wanda, the youngest of 13 children born to William Eugene Baldwin and Viola Blanche Marsh Baldwin, grew up on the family dairy farm in Ashe County, N.C. Wanda graduated from Beaver Creek High School and attended Berea College for a short period. Wanda and her husband, Bob, moved to Meadowview, Va. in 1970 and to Abingdon in 1974 where she lived since then.
Wanda spent most of her years in Abingdon working in the banking industry and about ten years in the payroll department for Mid-Mountain Foods. Wanda was an active member of Abingdon United Methodist Church for nearly all of her years in Abingdon. She served on committees, attended the Kinsmen Sunday School class and was a member of the Lillian Bondurant Circle.
Wanda had a strong work ethic and made many friends of her many coworkers over the years. When she wasnt working she enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, going to arts events and shows at the Barter Theater. Wanda loved her dog and going for long walks. Wanda was truly a family person and always put others before herself.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; nine of her siblings; her husband of 42 years, Robert Lynnwood Pugh; one niece; two nephews; some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Wanda is survived by three children, Robyn Pugh Doherty (Dan) of Blythewood, S.C.; James Thomas Pugh of Atlanta, Ga.; and Laura Elizabeth Pugh (Fernando Higareda) of Abingdon, Va.; and her beloved grandson, Ryan Douglas Leadbitter of Blythewood, S.C. She is also survived by three siblings, Iva Jean Baldwin Cullison (Ron) of Columbia, Penn.; Mabel Fern Baldwin Poling (Harold) of Lancaster, Md.; and John Delano Baldwin (Shirley) of West Jefferson, N.C.; 18 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Pugh Burgess of West Jefferson, N.C. and her family.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Abingdon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Countiss and the Rev. Glenn Patterson officiating. A committal service will be held in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Rob Burgess, Mark Little, Milton Maiden, Jeff Poling, David Richards, and Jimmy Wampler will serve as pallbearers. Wayne Burgess and Bernard Neese will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon United Methodist Church, 101 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, or Fetching Apparel, www.fetching-apparel.com
