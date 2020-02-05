Wanda Kay Harms Montgomery, 87, of Mt. Airy, N.C., formerly of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Twelve Oaks Nursing Center.
She was born July 18, 1932 in Wilkes County to Harrison Columbus and Minnie Leola Brown Miller. Her DNA says she was a mix of English, Wales, Germanic, European, Ireland, Scotland, and small percent of Native American. Mrs. Montgomery was a great great great grand-niece of Daniel Boone.
She moved to Savannah, Georgia in her early years and married William Harms Sr., then in 1972, she married Walter A. Montgomery, who was in the military and they traveled with their family all over the world and come to retire in Ashe County.
Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Keith M. Miller; and siblings, Thelma, Herman, Blanche, Beulah, Dorothy, and Clyde. She will be missed by all.
Surviving are her husband, Walter A. Montgomery; her children, Williams S. Harms, Jr. and spouse Linda of Ellabell, Georgia, Lilly A. Harms of Vidalia, Georgia, Todd Stewart of Gainesville, Georgia; one grandson; and one great granddaughter
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Julius Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Union Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Ashe County, 392 NC Highway 16S, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
