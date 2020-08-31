Warren J. Barker, born June 21, 1961, 59, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away at home on Friday morning, August 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, of the home; two daughters, Nicole Matthews and Amy Nix; grandchildren, Samantha Matthews, Atticus Barker and Claire Nix. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Barker; sisters, Alice Miller, Linda Moya, Rebecca Barker; and brothers, Steve Barker, Jesse Barker, and Bruce Barker.
His father, Joseph Barker; brother, Danny Barker; and grandson, Thomas Barker, pre-deceased him.
Warren was an amazing and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ashe Humane Society in his name.
