Wava Eller Osborne, 91, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Mrs. Osborne was born in Ashe County on Friday, November 4, 1927 to the late Ben and Susie Childers Eller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband, Reggie Ray Osborne; her daughter, Peggy Sue Hurley; and five brothers, Walt, Marvin, Bland, Coe and Pete Eller.
Wava was a charter member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ashley-James-Roten Post 7946 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 275 Auxiliary and a member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 80 Auxiliary. She was a past member and Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years at Bristol Baptist Church, she currently was a member at Divine Hope Baptist Church. Wava loved to travel, sing and listen to music. Her aim and ministry in life was to always to be a help to someone in need.
Mrs. Osborne is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to her caregivers, Cookie Turnmire, Trula Worley, Shirley Sheets and Violet Barker. They would also like to thank Ashe Memorial Hospital, Dr. Campbell's office, Margate Health and Rehab Center and Forest Ridge Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to Wava.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Billy Joe Blevins, the Rev. Lloyd Day and Pastor David Blevins. Burial will followed in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m.-8 pm. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to, Jefferson City Cemetery Fund, PO Box 67, Jefferson, NC 28640 or to Divine Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 594, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
