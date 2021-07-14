Wayne Howard Killen, 92 of West Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Killen was born on March 26, 1929 in Ashe County to Mack and Annie Powell Killen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Grover Killen; sister, Viola Moretz; and great-granddaughter, Amarissa Hulin.
Mr. Killen enjoyed working at his auction sales and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Ermal Lyalls Killen; three daughters, Diana Poe and husband Doug of West Jefferson, Debbie Hart of Todd, and Donna Hulin and husband Eddie of West Jefferson; seven grandchildren, April Poe, Amanda Barlow, Robbie Hart, Anthony Hulin, Angela Eller, Mitchell Poe, and Priscilla Poe; caregiver, Sherry Stuart; also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Billy Joe Blevins and Brother Ralph Smith. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Killen's arrangements.