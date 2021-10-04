Wendy Jo Hartsoe Hart,52 of Sparta, formerly of Ashe County, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin.
Mrs. Hart was born on April 8, 1969 in Lebanon, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Guy; and father, Robert “Bob” Hartsoe.
Wendy was a dependable person who could be called on for advice. She was a mentor to many and an inspiration to many people in their walk with Jesus. She raised English bulldogs and Frenchies. She was never afraid to research tirelessly in order to help people. Wendy was a passionate and strong willed person who would do anything for her children. Although she was an amazing mother to her three children, she dedicated her life to caring and advocating for her oldest child, Garrett. She did everything for him and would never stop fighting to make sure he had the best care possible.
Mrs. Hart is survived by her husband, Kenny Hart; two sons, Garrett Michael Neugent of the home and Trey Allan Neugent of Sparta; daughter, Morgan Olivia Neugent of Sparta; mother, Judy Hartsoe of Sparta; brother, Tony (Lori) Hartsoe of Kernersville; brother-in-law, Neill Guy of Fayetteville; biological father, Richard Wike of Malevern, PA; half-sister, Heather Wike Oliver of Carlisle, PA; three stepchildren, Amanda (Adam) Barlow, Angela (Jeremy) Eller, and Robbie (Casandra) Hart; 12 step-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; also surviving are more dogs than you would want to count.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
