Wiley Drury Patrick, 79, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
Wiley was born April 15, 1941 the youngest of 12 children to the late Lilard Drury and Phoebe Elizabeth Patrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennie Salmons; son, Robert Patrick; infant granddaughter, Meagan Elaine Miller; granddaughter, Angie Salmons; and grandson, Brandon Patrick; five brothers; and five sisters.
Wiley was a hardworking farmer who loved his family. He enjoyed family visits, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Wiley was a long-time member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Choir member. He loved going to church and church activities. Wiley enjoyed working his cattle, riding horses, and the wagon trains. Wiley also enjoyed trading anything and everything. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others in their time of need.
Mr. Patrick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sarah Patrick; daughters, Brenda Jones of West Jefferson, Sandi Houg of Purlear, Teresa Patrick and spouse Kenneth of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Tonya Barrett (Preston), Keisha R-Patrick (Omar), Daphne Henson (Rob), DeAnna Black (Randy), Nathan Phipps (Erin), Jason Miller, Bryan Patrick (Alyson Johnson), and Kena Patrick; great grandchildren, Kierra Trivette, Stefon, Mia and Bria Barrett, Akon and Carolina R-Patrick, Anya, Nyanne and River Tucker, Ian Henson, Lukas and Leah Gentry, McKenzie Black, Rylee, Mallory, and Delaney Phipps, Blakely and Kaiden Miller, Gabriella Patrick, Seth, Tierra, and Chase Johnson; sister, Elizabeth Hoosier of Winston Salem; many nieces and nephews who considered him their Daddy; and a long time family friend, Tommy Shaw.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Beaver Creek Baptist Church on Mulatto Mtn. Road with the Rev. Johnny Goodman and the Rev. David Testerman officiating.
Burial will follow in the Faircloth-Spencer Cemetery in Helton, NC. The family will receive friends at Beaver Creek Baptist Church from 1:00 until 2:00 on Sunday, prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, PO Box 1560, West Jefferson, NC 28694, to assist families in time of need.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com