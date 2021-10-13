Willa Mae Ball Campbell, 85 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Edward J. Miller, MD Rehab Center (Margate).
Mrs. Campbell was born in Lansing, NC, June 23, 1936 to the late Clarence and Gladys Hartsog Ball. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Lunsford.
She graduated from Lansing High School in 1954 and from Appalachian State Teachers College with a BS and MA degree in elementary education. Willa Mae was a member of the Society for Key Women Educators Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a certified mentor teacher giving many aspiring teachers excellent professional guidance and support. Willa Mae enjoyed a lifelong career of teaching. She taught at Fleetwood, Jefferson and Mountain View Elementary Schools. She was a beloved first grade teacher.
As a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church, she was involved in the start-up of the food pantry. Willa Mae was always willing to help and participated in many church activities. Willa Mae supported and volunteered for local organizations such as Friends of the Library, Gideons Auxiliary and BROC We Care.
Mrs. Campbell was an avid reader. Few people knew she always read the last few pages of the books ending before beginning to read the book. She now knows the ending of Life’s book. Willa Mae knew that knowing the ending of the book did not take away the joy as each chapter of life unfolded.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, Gwyn Campbell; two sons, Larry Campbell of North Wilkesboro and Tony Campbell and wife Renee of Boone; grandson, Nathan Campbell and wife Elizabeth and great-grandson, Mason of Pittsboro, NC; and sister, Betty Ann (Howard) Combs. Two nieces and three nephews also survive.
Private inurnment services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the West Jefferson United Methodist Church Columbarium by the Rev. Anita Sain and the Rev. Darrell Graybeal.
The family request no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to the Jefferson United Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 236, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.