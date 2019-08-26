William Bradley Kimberlin, Jr.

William “Bill” Bradley Kimberlin, Jr., 76, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at Whitley’s Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Whitley’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Daniels officiating; burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors.
He was born May 17, 1943, in Ashe County, N.C., to the late William Bradley Kimberlin, Sr., and Lucy Virginia Crepps Kimberlin.
Bill served in the U.S. National Guard during Vietnam. He worked in maintenance in the textile industry and drove a truck for Ruehlens. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains especially to Cherokee and Ashe County, Bill also loved to fish and doing yard work.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife, Rebecca Kimberlin; two daughters, Elizabeth Medina, Barbie Kimberlin of Kannapolis; one son William Bradley Kimberlin III and his wife, Sharon, of Kannapolis; seven grandchildren, Beau King (Amanda), Tanya King, Michael Deese, Fidelmar Medina, Brandon Kimberlin, Dylan Kimberlin, Nicholas Kimberlin; three great grandchildren, Brody King, Logan King, Lily Deese; two sisters, Shelia Barnes (Derek), Pat Absher; two brothers, Jim Kimberlin, Mickey Kimberlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus Co., 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
