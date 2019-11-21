William "Bill" Eugene Shepherd, 81, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
He was born January 7, 1938 to the late Eugene Shepherd and Madge Reeves Shepherd. In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by two brothers, Reeves Thompson Shepherd and George Emmet Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Clara Bare Shepherd; two sons, Christopher Shepherd and Benjamin Shepherd; granddaughter, Scarlett Shepherd, all of Laurel Springs, N.C.; and a brother, John Shepherd of Concord, N.C.; several nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.
Bill served in the US Air Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After he returned from service, he worked as a surveyor assistant at Ore Knob Mine, then for NC department of photogrammetry mapping routes for I-77 and I-40, and he later transferred to the construction survey division in Asheville as a party chief staking roadways and bridges in the area. After the passing of his father in 1971, Bill took over the family farm and was happiest riding horses, working with coon dogs and raising cattle.
A Memorial service to honor the life of Bill will be held at 3 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Laurel Springs Baptist Church with the Reverend Dana Hines and Pastor Jeffrey Bumgarner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cranberry Cemetery, c/o David Taylor, 1036 Peach Bottom Rd., Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
