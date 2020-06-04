Mr. William Henry Hardin, better known as "Bill," 93, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hardin Family Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin York officiating with Navy funeral rites.
Bill was born in Ashe County on September 22, 1926 to the late John and Eula Miller Hardin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Bill taught at Appalachian State University and retired from Gates as a Quality Control Manager. He was a founding member at Friendly Grove Baptist Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Greer Hardin; son, Steve Hardin; and a son-in-law, Eddie Miller.
Mr. Hardin is survived by two daughters, Barbara Miller of Jefferson, and Robin Osborne and husband Robert of West Jefferson; five grandchildren, Christopher Hardin of Mooresville, Lindsay Deal and husband Josh of Florida, Elizabeth Miller and husband Rodney of West Jefferson, James Miller and wife Charity of Fleetwood, and Kimberli Osborne of West Jefferson; four great grandchildren, Heath Hardin Deal, Eli Miller, Ethan Miller, and Elaine McNeil; one great-great grandchild, Sadie Kate, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Grove Baptist Church, 444 Buck Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to the Hardin Cemetery, C/O Earl Hardin, 595 Buck Mountain Circle, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
