William Lee Eller, better known as Lee, 96, of Lansing, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Eller was born on Tuesday, April 28, 1925 to the late Cleve and Ellie Stike Eller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen Eller, a sister, Kathleen Poe, and step-daughters, Janet Jordan and Brenda Ballou.
Mr. Eller was proud to be a veteran of the US Army, serving in World War II. Many people often found Lee working the Riverside Store, Assistant Postmaster for the Crumpler Post Office or on the farm. He was a member of Healing Springs Baptist Church, serving as Trustee for the church and for many years he served as caretaker for the church cemetery.
Mr. Eller is survived by his wife, Reba Blevins Eller; one sister, Marie Cox of Crumpler; one nephew, Randall Eller (Beverly) of Jefferson; four nieces, Linda Blackburn (David) of West Jefferson, Karen Shatley (Thomas), Jeanie Coward (Sam), Elaine Cox (Derwin) all of Crumpler; and two step-grandsons, Monte Ballou, Jr. (Angela) and Ben Jordan (Heather), also survive.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Healing Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery with military rites. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Healing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Damon Eller, 9108 Old Hwy 16, Crumpler, NC 28617.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Eller’s arrangements.