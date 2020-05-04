William Lester Blevins, better known as Les, 81, of Lansing, N.C., died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Mr. Blevins was born on August 10, 1938 to Dewey and Minnie Marie Osborne Blevins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Georgia Stanley Blevins, one sister, Louise Idol, and brothers, Fred Blevins, Mack Blevins, and Roger Blevins.
Mr. Blevins was a dedicated caregiver for his wife Georgia for many years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of New Home Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming. Mr. Blevins was known for giving nicknames to his nieces and nephews.
Mr. Blevins is survived by two sisters, Hazel Adkins of Henderson and Rachel Gordon of Prophetstown, Illinois; one brother, Robert Blevins of Whitetop, Virginia; special niece, Angie "Speedy" Miller; special nephew, Bill "Tumbleweed" Blevins; also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
