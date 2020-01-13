Willie Joe Pierce of Millington, MD died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD at the age of 82.
Willie J. Pierce was born June 20, 1937 in Ashe County, N.C., the son of the late Frank Pierce and Lillie Eastridge Pierce.
Mr. Pierce worked as a millwright for 30 years for the Davey Company in Downingtown, PA. He later went to work and retired from CS Integrated in Malvern, PA. Mr. Pierce loved to be outside and enjoyed fishing, crabbing and watching wildlife around his house. He also loved going to Dixon Furniture Auction every Wednesday.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Pierce; and two sisters, Frances Price and Barbara Miller. He is survived by two daughters, Vicki Knepp (Chip) of Malvern, PA., Tammy Pierce (Paul) of Honeybrook, PA.; three sons, Joe E. Pierce (Pamela) of Coatesville, PA., Eddie R. Pierce (Nancy) of Honeybrook, PA., Jon C. Pierce (Gen) of Ennis, Montana; one brother, Ray Pierce of Kennett Square, PA; seven sisters, Mary Lee Osborne of Creston, N.C., Ruth Mahala of Creston, N.C., Evelena Shrader of Creston, N.C., Pat Allen of Creston, PA, Deanne Childress of Lansing, N.C., Margaret Miller of Millers Creek, N.C., Sandra Huffman of Millers Creek, N.C.; and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 until 3 pm with a time of sharing at 2 pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
