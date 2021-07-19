Wilma P. Moore, of Stockbridge, Ga., lived eight years before joining her husband of 69 years and son in Heaven. She died July 7, 2021, at Eagles Landing Senior Living.
Wilma Parsons Moore, 95, was born Ashe County, NC, April 6, 1926, the eldest of five daughters of the late Rufus and Dell McNeill Parsons. She graduated from Glade Valley High School in 1943, where she met Dan Moore. They were married in 1944.
The Moores spent most of their life in Augusta, Ga. She was a businesswoman (co-owner of Dan Moore, Inc., purveyors of fine furniture), housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. They were long-time members of Woodlawn Baptist Church and members of Warren Baptist Church at the time of death.
They relocated to their native North Carolina in 2013, residing at Parkwood Place, Elkin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Hal, in 1963. Surviving are two children, Margie Moore Sparkman (Thad) of Savannah Lakes, SC., and Ed Moore (Lynn) of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Jonathan Story (Sonja) of Tyrone, GA, Laura Story Jones (David) of Appling, GA, Merrit Moore Smith (Eric) of Augusta, GA., and Jessica Moore Shove (Jesse) of Lexington, SC.; five great-grandchildren, as well as sisters, Lenna Brooks of Lansing, NC, Allean Amburn of Martinez, GA., Nell Roberts of Roaring River, NC and Gaye Nichols of Anderson, SC.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers. Donations would be appreciated at Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Rd., McDonough, GA 30253.