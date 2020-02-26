West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.