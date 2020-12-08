Our local elections are over, and now the work begins for those who have been elected to serve.
As of Dec. 7, newly elected officials who will serve on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners and Ashe County Board of Education were sworn in by Ashe County Clerk of Court Pam Barlow: BOC commissioners William Sands, Jonathan Jordan and Jerry Powers; and BOE members Josh Roten and Kim Simmons. Russell F. Vannoy was re-elected to serve as the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.
Congratulations to each of you; and to all of our elected officials: Thank you. You have chosen no easy job at whatever level you will serve, but your commitment and willingness to work for Ashe County is very much appreciated and noted.
