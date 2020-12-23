Saturday morning, I had my groceries paid for by an anonymous person for the second time in six weeks whoever this person(s) is or are please find someone else who is in much greater need on which to bestow your generosity.
Please understand, I am not ungrateful but there are many families in Ashe County that are really in dire need, while the Sawyer family are not living high on the hog we aren’t exactly destitute.
Thank you for your kind generosity, but please find someone who is in much greater need as a target for your philanthropy.
Mike Sawyer
West Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.