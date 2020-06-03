If you are healthy and feeling well, the American Red Cross has a need for you — and your blood.
During recent weeks, as our complex health care crisis continues to evolve, the ARC notes that hospital demand for blood products has increased by 30 percent after a sharp decline in April.
To complicate the need, many businesses and organizations that would typically hold blood drives have had to cancel the bulk of those events. And, as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments, the need will only increase from here.
Blood is a perishable commodity, and the ARC has a constant need to replenish medical facilities to avoid a shortage during the critical summer of months when donations are historically lower than other times of the year.
Because of the global pandemic, the ARC has instituted new procedures so that anyone who is eligible can safely give blood.
To review those new processes, determine your eligibility or make an appointment for a blood donation in the High Country, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
