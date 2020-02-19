A High Country program that has been serving students with learning challenges for more than four decades is in need of assistance, and you may be able to help.
The Appalachian Foster Grandparent program, offered through an office of Appalachian State University, is in need of low-income High Country residents who are able to assist disabled students or troubled teens. By helping children learn to read, tutoring, mentoring teens and assisting young mothers with care for children with disabilities, foster grandparents serve a vital and otherwise unfulfilled role in our community.
Eligible volunteers who can pass a criminal history background check and have a desire to work with children can qualify for an hourly stipend and other benefits. Volunteers work 15-20 hours weekly in elementary school classrooms and are assigned three to five children to work with.
The feedback from educators is positive and the benefits are not limited to the children’s academic success.
Emotional progress in terms of such things as self-esteem and the nurturing that can come from unconditional support are things that a “grandparent” can offer to our children in need. Call (336) 846-4898 for more information.
