For any driver in Ashe County, the prospect of a deer unexpectedly crossing in front of your vehicle is a real and daily possibility. For many of us — simply read the wreck reports for more information — such collisions do occur and have happened with frequency.
But not all of us have had such a collision result in a deer being launched into the windshield of an oncoming vehicle. And, fewer of us still have been in such a scenario and in the oncoming vehicle … while driving a school bus filled with children.
Yet, such was the happenstance for veteran bus driver Daniel Miller on Aug. 28 in the early morning hours. To Miller’s credit and skill, the only person injured in the accident was himself — not a single student was harmed in the incident.
Not only this, once a new bus was dispatched to the location of the collision, Miller chose to complete his route with the other vehicle.
School bus operators are a type of driver unlike the average — they have to be. They are in charge of invaluable contents with minute-by-minute challenges from within and without the vehicle. And most of all, they know this and willingly take on such responsibility.
Our thanks go out to all drivers who chose such a route, and a special shoutout to Miller for his actions in safeguarding the children of Ashe County.
