The High Country tragically has not been immune to the harm effects of carbon monoxide gas, and especially during this time of the year the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued cautions for people to not use certain devices inside as alternate means of heating.
Gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves must never be used in enclosed spaces. These are outdoor-only devices, and then only when they are at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents in order to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Because carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, and produced whenever fuel is burned, it is difficult to detect. Yet, carbon monoxide build up can reach lethal levels within minutes. At low levels, people can experience dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, confusion or fainting — all signs that you should get to fresh air and seek medical attentions.
Winter is about to descend upon us, and the colder climate that comes with that. Stay safe this season. Learn more about this deadly gas at epi.publichealth.nc.gov/oee/a_z/co.html.
