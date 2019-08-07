Like the Virginia Creeper that once traveled through West Jefferson, history runs throughout Ashe County.
And like the Old Hotel that once served the passengers of that Creeper, much of our history has been built brick by brick.
That’s why the sale of the historic Old Hotel is understandably bittersweet for the former owners, including co-owner Billie Jo Woodie, whose family has owned the building for the entirety of the century it has stood tall in downtown West Jefferson.
Yet, it appears that the family has found a good custodian in new owner Mark Beck for the next generation of the hotel’s transformation.
With three decades of experience in restoring historic buildings, and a stated commitment as a “preservationist,” Beck seems on track to advance the future of the Old Hotel with an eye on the past by studying its architecture and the former glory of its interior spaces.
To that point, Beck is asking for the community’s assistance in providing photos of the hotel’s inside. To date, such photos have been elusive and difficult to locate.
Contributing to Beck’s plans is a contribution to the history of a storied building and our community. If you have photos to share, drop them off or mail them to Regency Properties in West Jefferson. In the interest of continuing to preserve local history, Beck has vowed to scan the photos, notate the information and return them to owners.
