A bustling holiday season can mean being busted following a few initiatives coming out now from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. So, all the better to watch out. …
Drinking and driving is never an acceptable practice, and that’s a message the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program proclaims loudly, especially during this time of the year.
Now in effect is the NCGHSP annual holiday “Booze it & Lose It” campaign. The holiday season is one of the deadliest on our roads, and this campaign blankets the state with enhanced patrols. If you’re going to drink and travel, settle on a designated driver. It’s the right and only thing to do.
And speaking of deadly roadways, one of the most critical dangers for law enforcement, first responders and others who assist those in vehicles on the sides of our roadways and highways comes from traffic. North Carolina already has a strong “move over” law (https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/driving-laws.aspx), but as of Dec. 1, new penalties for violating the law include possible prison time for drivers failing to slow down or move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.
And, pertinent to us in the mountains, the new bill also includes a misdemeanor charge if you drive around roadblocks set up because of flooded roads.
