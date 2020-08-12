For each one of our students, parents, teachers and staff members, the first day of school in the fall of 2020 will be unlike any other. But, with a mixture of in-person and remote learning coming over the next few months, it will be more challenging for drivers, too.
An intermittent in-person teaching schedule means that drivers not fully versed in a new flexible plan cannot assume that a particular school on a particular day is not in session.
And coming after months of all schools being closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, awareness must be the watchword.
Because students will be soon traveling to school via various modes of transportation, but not at other times, drivers will not be able to assume as they have in the past that mornings and afternoons on Monday through Friday are the key times for that awareness.
Neither can they, from a more recent past, assume that those times are negligible because schools aren’t open — when they just might be.
The best course, until all of us can get a grasp on school schedules, is to assume that each work day is a school day, and drive accordingly with just a bit more caution, a bit more watching out for children.
Of course, that’s what we should be doing every day, but this year’s twist in schedules calls for extra vigilance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.