Thumbs-up: to finding a solution to help fund a vital High Country organization. OASIS’s largest and most popular fundraiser of the year, Midnight at the OASIS, was canceled like so many others earlier in the year due to the pandemic. Now, the nonprofit that aids those in need due to domestic violence situations announced it will host a virtual 5K fundraiser from Oct. 18-24. Pick your favorite mode of personal transportation — walking, running, hiking, biking — and at your own pace to raise funds for this High Country service. Details are at oasis5k.eventbrite.com.
Thumbs-up: to cleaning up. “Team Clean Stream” is another answer to a pandemic-diverted event. Initiated by New River Conservancy, Team Clean Stream urges us to clean up creeks, roads or even your own backyard. The process is simple: choose your spot to clean up, take photos of the individual or group effort, share those with NRC via Facebook or Instagram (tag @newriverconservancy), or fill out the river cleanup form at https://newriverconservancy.org/cleanups.php (there you will find more details on sponsorship, donations and clean-up tips).
Thumbs-up: to the show must go on. Or, the fair, in this case. Because of the pandemic, Valle Crucis made the wise decision to rework its popular fall High Country Valle Country Fair by going virtual. Now, we all can safely visit the fair and shop favorite crafters, bakers and artisans — while supporting this vital community outreach effort. Join the fair at https://www.2020vallecountryfair.org/.
(0) comments
