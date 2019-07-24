First responders chomping down as many as donuts as they can might seem a bit cliche — except the first responders on this day were in a class by themselves.
Indeed, class was the operable word as many of Ashe County’s finest took time to teach and interact with the community during the First Responders Recognition and Family Fun.
In addition to the fun-filled spirit of a doughnut-eating contest — congrats to Levi Lewis from Ashe County Rescue Squad for a fine finish — displays from demonstrations of the Jaws of Life also included responders from several volunteer fire departments and individuals such as Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell and Rep. Ray Russell.
Overall, the day was an education in first responding — and perhaps an inspiration for a future hero in the making.
Thanks to several community organizations and the Museum of Ashe County, the day was well received and first-rate success.
