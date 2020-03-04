Newspaper awards, like those received by any business in Ashe County, are not earned in isolation — they are a realization of the hard work and commitment by the staff in conjunction with a partnership with the community.
The half dozen North Carolina Press Association awards earned by the Ashe Post & Times on Feb. 27 are proof of this.
Claiming awards across the spectrum, in both editorial and advertising categories, the honors received by the AP&T are a product of the excellence we strive for each day, and the high standards to which we are held by that most discerning of judges — you, our readers.
Maintaining those standards is not a task we have ever taken for granted. Every day, we write the stories that matter to our community and publish the advertisements and notices that help you make important local choices for yourself and your family.
It has been said that newspapers are not truly owned by a company. They are owned by the community they serve. We at the AP&T agree with this sentiment, and we look forward to continually sharing the awards we earn with those who make them possible — each of you reading this editorial today.
