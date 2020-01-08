Knowledge is power, the English philosopher tells us, but transmitting that knowledge often comes at a price.
During one stretch of 46 weeks, there were 45 school shootings in 2019. Such reports easily suggest a national perception of increasingly violent crimes in our schools, while in the High Country, violent incidents are actually decreasing in our school systems. Indeed, this has been the trend since 2016.
But such information, such knowledge, is understandably lost on many of our students and staff, who, given national incidents and trends, involuntarily flinch at even once-seemingly ordinary occasions such as a fire alarm.
Now, High Country schools are positioned to benefit from security services as a result of a federal grant to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. By helping school systems enhance security and prevent violence— including a focus on mental health and trauma-informed care for students — such services rightly could be used here and throughout the nation.
Because of this, we encourage all of our High Country school systems to explore and weigh the benefits NCDPI is able to offer our students.
