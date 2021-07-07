Not that we ever doubted … but there were more than a few of us concerned that West Jefferson’s downtown paving project on the eve of the July 4 weekend — a weekend that was planned for a massive influx of vehicles due to a fireworks plan that suggested parking and viewing — might prove outsized comparable to town officials assuring us the work would be done before the holiday.
Yet today we are full believers, and thanks to the tremendous efforts of work crews and more than a little cooperation from Mother Nature, downtown was not only 99 percent smoothly repaved, it was striped and road-ready for locals, visitors and the town full of cars, trucks and other vehicles for weekend tourism and the Sunday night show.
And so we offer today a humble well-done to all involved. Your effort and success riding up to the weekend did not go unnoticed, and they are very appreciated.
