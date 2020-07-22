Certainly, this year’s high school graduation will be unlike any other ever held in Ashe County.
For one thing, it’s coming in late July — weeks later than other years. But the largest difference is that the annual procession of graduates will be held outside, drive-through style, in vehicles until graduates are socially distanced enough to get out — capped, gowned and masked — and receive their diplomas.
The global pandemic has altered lives and this Saturday’s graduation ceremony is tangible proof of that.
But what is also tangible is the resolve of Ashe County educators, students, parents and friends to overcome the challenges of hosting this milestone event.
And so, we at Ashe Post & Times offer a well-done to all who organized the ceremony and all those willing to accommodate the necessary changes.
But most especially, a well-done to each of our students. You didn’t expect one more hurdle at the end of your high school career, but that you have overcome even this portends well for your future and that of your fellow graduates.
