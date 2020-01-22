Second only to the effects of tobacco use, the chemically inert radioactive gas radon is the leading environmental course of lung cancer in the United States. Annually, thousands die from its effects, including hundreds of people in North Carolina.
If that isn’t enough to get your attention — and want to test your own home for the substance — consider that radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas formed by the radioactive decay of uranium in the rock, soil and water of all 50 states, with special concern for environments found in much of the High Country. It can even find its way into your home via the plumbing of those receiving well water, elevating the level of radon in the home’s air.
In other words, radon is truly a silent killer.
Because of this, the NC Radon Program recommends regular testing of the air in your home — a process that is easy and affordable, and even free if you are able to obtain a radon testing kit from the NC Department of Health and Human Services before supplies run out at www.ncradiation.net.
Currently, radon is not regulated in North Carolina‚ but when it comes to the safety of our families, being proactive trumps regulations every time.
