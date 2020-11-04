You’ve done your civic duty: You voted. Now our duty shifts, and we look toward the needs of our community.
Perhaps during the election cycle you went further than voting and donated to a particular political party or candidate. Now, our donations are needed again — this time to help ensure that our neighbors have the heating assistance they might need during the upcoming winter months.
Quiet Givers is a organization whose members are both part of our community and are passionate about helping those in need who are at risk of falling through the cracks of other nonprofits and agencies.
During the upcoming few months, one of the greatest challenges of the organization and those who need its services will be home heating. In 2019, the program spent more than $4,000 to assist such needs. This year, the organization is looking for $5,000 in pledged donations — donations of which 100 percent are spent on assisting community members; administration costs are funded through grants and other sources.
If you can help, or just want to learn more about the organization, now is the time. Cold days and even colder nights are upon us. Visit www.quietgivers.org for information.
