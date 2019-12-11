The idea to place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens is one that is honorable and growing.
Today, there are nearly 800 veterans’ graves at Ashelawn, and this year, with the aid of wreaths from Smith Farms — it was important to organizers that the wreaths come from Ashe County, the nation’s top Christmas tree producer — and an army of volunteers positioned to lay the wreaths during a ceremony on Dec. 14, more than 150 burial sites will host the honor.
That’s not as many as Badger Funeral Home and Ashelawn owner Josh Roten and event organizer Janet Barr would have liked, but it’s a fresh fundraiser, and with a call out already for next year’s event, that number is surely to increase.
Ashe County has never shied from its military obligations — and there are no more important obligations than those owed to our veterans. Roten, Barr and all who have worked to make this event work to date deserve a salute — which all of us can share with our veterans, deceased and living, on Saturday.
