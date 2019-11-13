Snow in the forecast and on the ground this week means more than slippery, winter conditions, it means the first slippery, winter conditions of the season — and that means drivers need to re-acclimate to ski season in the High Country.
And since it’s been a few months, let’s review.
When the conditions are not favorable for driving and you don’t have to leave home, don’t. Only go out if necessary. But if you must …
Drive slowly — adjust speed for the conditions. Accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids. Slow down for stoplights.
Increase your following distance and don’t stop if you can avoid it. And, special tips for our mountain roads: don’t power up hills — doing so only makes your wheels spin on snow-covered roads; and don’t stop going up a hill — use your inertia on flat roadways before taking on an incline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.