When if comes to what business, industry or service provider is best in Ashe County, we leave it up to you — our readers and neighbors.
Recently, you voted on the best of the best in Ashe County — from accountants to women’s clothing and more than 150 categories in between. And after we tabulated the votes, the results are what you will find in today’s newspaper, a special section highlighting the winners of the contest, and photos of those receiving their awards during a red carpet luncheon ceremony on Jan. 27.
Of course, in addition to our section and story about that event, it’s also simple to identify the best of the best by the award certificate many businesses display near their front entrances. It’s those awards that showcase not only superior service, but service that is appreciated and welcomed by our community.
The best of the best — that’s not an easy honor to claim given the challenges of competition and today’s economic environment. But the winners you’ll find in Ashe County managed the feat — and for some of them, many times over. Congratulations to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.