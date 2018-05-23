Ah, Memorial Day … time for time off, backyard barbecues, family, friends and non-moving violations.
If that last item isn’t on your traditional holiday list, pay attention: The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is again partnering with state and local law enforcement for a Memorial Day Click It or Ticket campaign.
After 25 years of running this program, officers have gotten good at it. So good that 92 percent of North Carolinians have gotten the message: Seat belts save lives.
North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained. Children younger than 8, unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches, must be in a safety or booster seat. The fine for unrestrained passengers is nearly $180. The fine for unrestrained children is $250, plus court costs.
But those fines aren’t the reason that the 8 percent of North Carolinians who make the conscious decision not to wear a seat belt should be concerned.
Simply, wearing a seat belt helps keep you from being ejected in a crash increases your chance of survival by as much as 60 percent.
It seems to us that if a driver or passenger is willing to play the odds, the odds are clearly stacked.
Wear a seat belt, every time. It’s not only the law. It’s your life.
