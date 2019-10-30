We’ll keep this brief, because this week is Halloween and if you’re not busy prepping costumes for your own little trick-or-treaters, you’re undoubtedly heading out to the store to battle the throng in the candy aisles.
This is important: Halloween is a deadly night.
Yes, there is the threat of tainted treats, and law enforcement warns parents to check their child’s goodie bag before letting them consume anything in it.
But the real danger on Halloween is traffic. On this holiday, federal highway safety statistics reveal that children are three times more likely to be struck by a car than on any other day of the year.
Drivers and pedestrians, be alert. Use reflective tape. Shine a flashlight. Watch your surroundings. Go slow.
On this night low visibility from weather, night and dark costumes and masks commingle to craft a night that can be horrific. And, that’s as scary as it gets.
