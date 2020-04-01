The message from the executive director of Casting Bread Food Pantry, an organization that operates and is built on the faith that is the foundation of FaithBridge United Methodist Church, is one that has been echoed from every food pantry in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties: The need is greater than ever, and we are open. If you need food, come in and get food. If you are able to donate, please do. The need is increasing daily.
No matter whatever side of that spectrum you and your family currently reside, getting or giving help as you can is something that is vital for most of us during this time of health crisis.
More and more households are now finding themselves in circumstances that are testing and limiting their own resources. We see this today not as anonymous faces and names in a newspaper or on television, but in the real presence of our friends, family and neighbors.
Help if you can. Ask if you need. This is how the High Country gets through this together.
