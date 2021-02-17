Nursing and assisted-living facilities have been the scenes of some the most negatively affected populations by the global pandemic during the past year. This past weekend showed what a positive outpouring of love looked like.
Since the onset of COVID-19, many adult-care facilities have reported a greater number of illnesses and deaths result from the pandemic than those in the general population. The High Country has certainly not been immune to these statistics.
This past weekend, those same facilities noted another spike — in a showering of love and affection from the community and those who reside there.
Valentine’s Day was Sunday, and on that day and in days preceding, many adult long-term facilities noted an increase in actions, prayers and good-wishes for its residents, centered on the weekend. While facility officials note that this is fairly typical of the holiday, many said that the expression of care and concern was more needed and more timely than ever.
What a thought, that places of such illness could be so transformed — even if just for a day or a weekend.
Extrapolating this might not be such a bad idea for all of us. While it’s still too early in many cases to personally visit as usual, we all know those who have had limited or no interaction with their families, neighbors or church groups since last spring. What a difference that a card, a phone call, a visit through a window could make. It worked last weekend. It could work again.
