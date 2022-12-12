With Christmas less than two weeks away, I’m sure most of us are still trying to finish some holiday shopping and finalize our plans for visiting family and friends.
For others though, this time of year can be a struggle. Many folks may not have any other family to visit. Maybe they can’t afford the gas money to drive anywhere or an airplane ticket to fly anywhere. Still yet, the struggles can be even harder.
This holiday season, there will be people all around the High Country that will struggle to put food on their tables and struggle to stay warm. They’re not worrying about Christmas presents or Christmas plans. They’re trying to eat and stay warm.
Over the past few weeks, I have had the chance to speak with volunteers across Ashe County that have been working tirelessly to help people in need. Many of the needs are things that a lot of us take for granted on a daily basis. Things such as a warm meal, a box of canned goods to keep the pantry stocked, or an electric blanket to keep warm at night.
Other organizations have helped collect Christmas presents to give to children that might not receive much else this holiday season. Toys for Tots, the Ashe County Children’s Christmas Project and the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department are just a few of the groups that have continued to make it their mission each Christmas to help struggling families provide Christmas gifts for their children.
After hearing the many stories shared by volunteers, what a great thought it would be to keep the giving spirit going even after the Christmas lights and ornaments are put away and the new year begins. There will still be many people less fortunate who are getting ready to face the two coldest months of the year. Maybe they need help with a warm winter coat, new shoes, or a warm pair of gloves or mittens.
If you have free time available, consider using it to volunteer with a local church, food pantry or one of the many nonprofit organizations across the High Country that routinely need help and support. If you have a way to financially contribute to these organizations, they would be more than willing to have support in that way as well. Just a handful of the organizations in the county to support include Ashe Food Pantry, Ashe Outreach Ministries, Ashe Really Cares, Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission (BROC) and Musicians Mission of Mercy.
