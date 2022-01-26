The following is excerpted from my prepared remarks to the Ashe County Board of Education, which I was unable to present during the Board’s monthly meeting on January 3rd.
I hope everyone enjoyed the Christmas holiday season with loved ones and friends. And, I hope you were able to do so in good health — and in harmony, regardless of any differences of opinion that may exist within your circle.
As a public official, you must also deal with individuals with whom you may differ on certain issues. This is not easy. Still, as a voluntary participant in our system of representative government, part of your charge is to listen and respond to the concerns of those whom you represent. Often times, members of this board have failed in this crucial aspect.
But, as citizens, the rest of us have a duty, not just a right, to press the issue, to argue our point again and again, to fight for what’s right, as long as it takes, and if necessary to do whatever we can within the system to replace the decision makers who are acting outside the interests of the community they’ve promised to serve. We the citizens of that community have tried to do our part, speaking monthly — in ever increasing numbers — to you, our elected officials. However, most of what we’ve presented to you has been ignored.
Therefore, I’ll be blunt. The ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ was supposed to end two years ago. In that period of time our nation has been irrevocably changed, as lie after lie has been perpetrated against the American people. The science does not show that masks work to stop viruses, but instead that they cause considerable harm, especially to children.
The vaccines being pushed on us do not protect against the contraction or spread of this disease. And, they, too, are causing harm to many people, young and old, although this information has been deliberately blocked by mainstream media and Big Tech, keeping it effectively hidden from the public. Lockdowns and the denial of freedoms based upon noncompliance with clearly unconstitutional edicts (over a virus with a greater than 99% survival rate) will be remembered not as responsible government action, but for what they really are: integral parts of a major political offensive with the aim to do nothing less than remake our society. As history will record, this has been one of the darkest chapters in American history for a number of reasons, but especially because of what we’ve put our children through in the name of “safety.”
So, for the record, I hereby call on this Board to end masking mandates once and for all, to end testing for Covid among all asymptomatic individuals, to end vaccinations in our schools, to scrap all programs and curricula which are in any way sympathetic to CRT or any form of Marxist ideology. I have asked repeatedly that you declare your opposition to such ideologies, and I say now, if any of you cannot do so, you should resign immediately from this Board.
Do I expect the Board to take my advice, or even to take my words seriously? I do not. Nevertheless, I have my duty, and I intend to fulfill it.
Drew Martin
Jefferson
