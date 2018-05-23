I have written this letter 1,000 times in my head, since the night of May 17. I usually never have a hard time talking or using words, just ask anyone who knows me. I talk, a lot. But, for this I can’t seem to find words to express myself or my feelings. All the words seem so small for an event that feels so big.
I believe that everything happens for reasons. Not so much that things are preordained, but that every moment is an opportunity to see God in action, for faith to grow: To witness miracles and to name them for what they are.
A book I read as a child keeps popping in my head, it was about a little bug that sneezed and the chain reaction that followed. An innocent act, the sneeze, created major changes. That is sort of what happened the other night, as far as I can tell.
Jeff Roten and his daughter, Mya, saved our lives, and so much more, the other night.
Jeff was working that night doing his paper route. But things prior to him driving by our house at midnight to notice a fire and save us, our pets and the restaurant, were anything but normal for him. His whole “normal” routine was off. He had lost his wallet, one of his girls was sleepy and wanted to go to bed instead of on the route with him, his other daughter was awake instead of her normal snoozing while daddy did his work thing. He was running his route in a totally different direction that night. At midnight, he told Mya to “duck” and tossed out the papers in front of our building, he noticed flickers and thought he was seeing an ambiance fireplace down there and didn’t think anything else about it. Mya said “Daddy that’s a real fire,” and he turned around in the intersection and called 911. He banged on our building and woke up our dog, Suzzie. Suzzie isn’t our yippy dog, Lilly is, and doesn’t usually bark unless Lilly does first. I shushed her and ignored someone talking outside, she barked again and I got up to see what was going on. It was then that I saw and smelled smoke. I never heard Jeff beating on the building, windows and doors. I didn’t hear the smoke detectors downstairs beeping. But Suzzie heard Jeff. We were out of the building and to safety by 12:12 a.m.; I looked at my phone. Things could have turned out so differently. This whole event seems surreal to me, I still can’t talk about it without tearing up.
Mya was so upset that night; she was crying and needing comfort. While her daddy was calling 911, making sure we were safe and that everyone was out of the building he was holding his little girl, comforting her, soothing her. Talk about multitasking.
I spoke with Jeff and Mya Saturday, said thank you to them both; Jeff just said that he was “just doing what anyone would do.” When I asked him if he had anything he needed and if I could help him out in any way, Jeff just said to “do something for someone else sometime” if I ever saw a need.
There are heroes among us, angels wearing human clothes, people who Listen to the Whispers in their heart and soul, and when they hear them, act.
Jeff and his girls are those people.
Jeff, I already had the honor of considering you my friend, now my friend, you and yours, are my family.
Lara Morrison
