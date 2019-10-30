My husband and I started enjoying Hotel Tavern as soon as it opened. The staff have always offered a warm, personal greeting. Located on the Back Street, it was perfect location for a lovely lunch on the patio, then a short walk or drive to the fabulous Ashe County Library for a few pleasant hours of reading magazines and newspapers. This became a perfect day for my husband and myself who are enjoying retirement.
We always noticed many people stopping in to have lunch or dinner or brunch with family and friends, and we made every effort to bring our many guests from Florida, Ohio, California, Nevada, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland and the coast of NC. They do not require hotel accommodations, as we provide rooms or they rent from Airbnb or VRBO or have their own summer homes.
We need the tavern more than hotel rooms. Please support the tavern and keep the restaurant open. It is a vital part of the community.
Judy Farris
Lansing
