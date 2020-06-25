I felt compelled to respond to the Letters To The Editor section, “Protest coverage raises concerns“ (June 24). I would like to remind the writer that freedom of the press is the principle that communication and expression is a right to be exercised freely. It cannot be dictated by an individual's concept of a written article as to chosen wording, placement and certainly not an assumption of the intent of the staff or editor.
M.L. Holt
West Jefferson
