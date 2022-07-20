Our community knows how badly a mental health crisis can turn out. We are still remembering our five neighbors who died when a young man’s mental health crisis spiraled out of control. Recently our community honored the many heroes who put their lives on the line responding to that crisis. We are left asking what we can do to improve the chances that future mental health crises do not end in tragedy.
There is good news on that front. As of July 16, 988 is available nationwide for people to call or text during a mental health, substance use, or suicide crisis. Anyone in the U.S. can dial 988 to connect to the existing Lifeline Network, instead of the full ten-digit number (though the full number, 800-273-8255, still works). Moreover, the Lifeline has expanded beyond suicide crises to include a range of other mental health and substance use crises. By dialing 988, people can contact trained crisis counselors.
988 represents a major step forward in bringing simplicity and ease of access to the front end of crisis care. Its effectiveness depends, however, on the capacity of the systems to which 988 connects callers and on significant expansion of the capacity of crisis call centers. Those resources remain limited as 988’s ease of access promises to increase the volume of calls. It is not acceptable for callers in crisis to be put on hold. We need to support and fund the crisis call centers behind 988 with at least the same level of commitment to public health and safety that undergirds our 911 centers.
Crisis calls often result in the dispatch of law enforcement officers. Thanks to the foresight of our local agencies, most officers have received Crisis Intervention Training to help them recognize and deescalate mental health crises. That training does not, however, make them mental health professionals. They need the support of well-funded, well-staffed local mobile crisis teams comprised of mental health professionals. More attention needs to be given to assuring that our local mobile crisis teams have the capacity to respond to every mental health crisis without delay.
A huge issue remains unaddressed. The crisis stabilization options available in our community are limited, mostly if not entirely, to hospital emergency rooms. The scarcity of a flexible range of stabilization options results in people in crisis cycling in and out of emergency rooms and jails. There are few, if any, options for short-term, intensive crisis stabilization care. Our public leaders and our court system need to pay attention to these needs and to means for diverting people in mental health crises out of the criminal justice system and into mental health care. The Mediation & Restorative Justice Center, Inc., works with local law enforcement and the courts to encourage diversion of people in crisis out of the criminal justice system and into care. We need to support their work, but we also need to encourage law enforcement to make full use of this opportunity, and we need our local court system to establish a mental health court as authorized by State law.
Bottom line: 988 is a great move, but we have many more miles to travel to assure that our neighbors and friends affected by mental health, substance use, and suicide crises obtain timely and effective support from the moment a crisis begins until it is resolved.
Beyond crisis response and care, there is much more to be done to support persons with mental and substance use illnesses and their families and caregivers through all stages of these often-chronic illnesses and recovery.
Michael A. Tanner
President, NAMI High Country
