I read with deep dismay Mr. Brian York’s recent editorial entitled “Classic Anti-Trump Frenzy.” At a time when conservatives should be working vigorously to advance policies and programs that promote growth and prosperity for the country, writers in a position to influence like Mr. York forsake the traditional positions conservatives champion like strengthening our schools, creating more equitable taxation, bringing manufacturing back and creating jobs, vigorously defending against Russia expansionist programs, and articulating programs to fight inflation.
Writers like Mr. York continue to focus on the rearview mirror. They fail to recognize that our youth are not inspired by the former president. He does not represent the kind of moral leader they want to follow. The election is over. The evidence of the former president’s crimes are in front of us. Indeed, we witnessed him committing many of them before our very eyes. Can we not please stop making excuses and direct our energy and thoughts toward constructive proposals that benefit everyone.
If current GOP policies were ever enacted and programs like social security, medicare and medicaid were slashed, the impact on Ashe County would be disastrous. Continued cuts in education will only serve to deprive our children of the quality education they deserve. Editorials like the one Mr. York published pander to an entrenched minority and at the same stroke insult their intelligence. There is work to be done. Can we please get on with it?
